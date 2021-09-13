Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI stock opened at $111.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

