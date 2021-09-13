Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 million and a P/E ratio of -21.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

