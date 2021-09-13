Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.73. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 1,048 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.