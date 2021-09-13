Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.73. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 1,048 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
