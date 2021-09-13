SharedStake Hits One Day Volume of $37,574.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. SharedStake has a market cap of $82,986.14 and approximately $37,574.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00076958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00122653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.92 or 1.00097951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.01 or 0.07177368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.00907035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

