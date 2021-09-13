Shard Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Shard has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1,759.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

