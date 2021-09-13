Seth M. Ellison Sells 23,135 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LEVI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.59. 1,141,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

