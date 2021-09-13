ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $647.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.57, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.76 and a twelve month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

