Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Service Co. International by 309.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 180.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.