Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,347. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $540.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

