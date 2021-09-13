Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SENS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON SENS opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £246.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Sensyne Health has a 52-week low of GBX 53.10 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

