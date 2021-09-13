Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Select Bancorp worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $274.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

