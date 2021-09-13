Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,404 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

