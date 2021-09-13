Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

