Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,649 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO opened at $76.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.