Sei Investments Co. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

LAMR opened at $109.56 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

