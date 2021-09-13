Sei Investments Co. Buys 877 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NIO by 10.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 482,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $37.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

