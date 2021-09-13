Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 396 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

