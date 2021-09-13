Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

