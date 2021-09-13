Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,430 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $268.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

