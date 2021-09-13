Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.57 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

