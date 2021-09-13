Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.