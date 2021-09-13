Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG stock opened at $153.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

