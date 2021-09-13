Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

