Scott L. Carlton Sells 6,325 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UFCS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.
UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
