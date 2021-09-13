Scott L. Carlton Sells 6,325 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFCS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

