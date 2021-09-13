Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

