Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $155.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.