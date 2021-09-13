Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.84.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

