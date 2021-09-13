Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $1,238.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00176795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,896.45 or 1.00201603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07143006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00909842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

