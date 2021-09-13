Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.16.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$12.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.