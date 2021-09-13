Sakura Bloom Hits Market Cap of $2.14 Million (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $97,703.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00716362 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

