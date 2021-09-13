Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.50

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 8670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

