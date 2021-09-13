Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $588.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
