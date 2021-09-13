Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $588.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

