Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

R traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.