Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,486,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.