Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $762,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $687,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $61.89 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

