Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 48,338 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

