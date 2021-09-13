Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $879,158.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00153415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

IDRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

