Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $20.30. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,822,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 120.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 721,355 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after purchasing an additional 390,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

