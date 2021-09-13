Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$2.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.98.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The company has a market cap of C$258.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

