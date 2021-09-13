Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $254.71

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 254.71 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 71366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.80 ($4.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

