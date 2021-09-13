Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$3.12. 51,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,909. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.36. Roots has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

