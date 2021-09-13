Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 56,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,677,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Truist Securities lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter worth $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth $33,534,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Root by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

