Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Market Cap Achieves $5.05 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 89.3% against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $280,047.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00153178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042613 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

