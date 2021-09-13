Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.33 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.43 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

