Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $357.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

