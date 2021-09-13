Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 101,763 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 68.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

