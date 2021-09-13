Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 595 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.26. 343,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. The company has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

