Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 170 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.30. 2,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

