Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $90.10. 54,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

