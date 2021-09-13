Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $3.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,616,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.52. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

